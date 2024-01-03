en English
Accidents

Japan Starts 2024 with Earthquake and Aviation Disasters

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Japan Starts 2024 with Earthquake and Aviation Disasters

Japan welcomed 2024 in distress, grappling with dual disasters—a devastating earthquake and a horrific aviation accident. A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the country, leading to significant damage and concern. Following the seismic disaster, an intense aviation tragedy occurred when a local plane caught fire on the runway. A video that surfaced in the aftermath, capturing the terrifying moments experienced by the passengers onboard the ablaze aircraft, added to the nation’s shock and grief.

Earthquake Rattles Western Japan

Western Japan was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes, resulting in the loss of at least 55 lives. The destruction was concentrated in the cities of Wajima and Suzu, with tens of thousands of homes obliterated. Essential services like water, power, and cellphone reception were disrupted in several areas, and aftershocks continued to terrorize the region. In response, Japan’s military deployed 1,000 soldiers to aid rescue efforts, addressing reported fires and helping people trapped under debris. The Japan Meteorological Agency also issued a significant tsunami warning, indicating the potential for further damage and loss.

(Read Also: Japan Rattled by Powerful Earthquake: A Shocking Start to 2024)

Air Disaster Strikes Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

Amid the turmoil, a major aviation disaster unfolded at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. A Japan Airlines plane collided with a Coast Guard aircraft, resulting in the death of five crew members on the relief plane. Miraculously, all 379 passengers aboard the Japan Airlines flight managed to evacuate the burning aircraft, with 14 individuals sustaining injuries. The Coast Guard plane was en route to deliver aid to the earthquake-stricken area. The cause of the collision remains unclear, with investigations underway.

(Read Also: Japan Grapples with Aftermath of New Year’s Day Earthquake)

Japan Grapples with Dual Disasters

The pair of tragedies have left Japan in a state of shock and mourning. Rescue efforts continue in the affected areas, with the focus on saving those trapped in collapsed buildings. Health officials face challenges as damaged roads prevent some doctors from reaching injured patients. Seismologists warn that aftershocks could continue for months, reminding the country of the persistent threat and the need for continued vigilance. Amidst the unfolding chaos, the resilience of the Japanese people shines through, offering a beacon of hope in these challenging times.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

