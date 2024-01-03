Japan Starts 2024 with Earthquake and Aviation Disasters

Japan welcomed 2024 in distress, grappling with dual disasters—a devastating earthquake and a horrific aviation accident. A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the country, leading to significant damage and concern. Following the seismic disaster, an intense aviation tragedy occurred when a local plane caught fire on the runway. A video that surfaced in the aftermath, capturing the terrifying moments experienced by the passengers onboard the ablaze aircraft, added to the nation’s shock and grief.

Earthquake Rattles Western Japan

Western Japan was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes, resulting in the loss of at least 55 lives. The destruction was concentrated in the cities of Wajima and Suzu, with tens of thousands of homes obliterated. Essential services like water, power, and cellphone reception were disrupted in several areas, and aftershocks continued to terrorize the region. In response, Japan’s military deployed 1,000 soldiers to aid rescue efforts, addressing reported fires and helping people trapped under debris. The Japan Meteorological Agency also issued a significant tsunami warning, indicating the potential for further damage and loss.

Air Disaster Strikes Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

Amid the turmoil, a major aviation disaster unfolded at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. A Japan Airlines plane collided with a Coast Guard aircraft, resulting in the death of five crew members on the relief plane. Miraculously, all 379 passengers aboard the Japan Airlines flight managed to evacuate the burning aircraft, with 14 individuals sustaining injuries. The Coast Guard plane was en route to deliver aid to the earthquake-stricken area. The cause of the collision remains unclear, with investigations underway.

Japan Grapples with Dual Disasters

The pair of tragedies have left Japan in a state of shock and mourning. Rescue efforts continue in the affected areas, with the focus on saving those trapped in collapsed buildings. Health officials face challenges as damaged roads prevent some doctors from reaching injured patients. Seismologists warn that aftershocks could continue for months, reminding the country of the persistent threat and the need for continued vigilance. Amidst the unfolding chaos, the resilience of the Japanese people shines through, offering a beacon of hope in these challenging times.

