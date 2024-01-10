en English
Accidents

Japan Implements Stricter Air Traffic Control Measures after Fatal Collision

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Japan Implements Stricter Air Traffic Control Measures after Fatal Collision

In the wake of a fatal collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport that claimed five lives on January 2, Japan has implemented stringent safety measures to prevent future air traffic control mishaps. The tragic incident saw a Japan Airlines passenger jet collide with a coast guard aircraft on the runway, prompting the hurried evacuation of 379 passengers and crew from the airliner. The coast guard plane’s six crew members weren’t as fortunate, with five of them perishing in the calamity.

Reinforcing Safety Protocols

The fallout of the mishap has led to the introduction of new safety protocols that demand constant monitoring of a system designed to alert of runway incursions. Controllers are now prohibited from informing planes of their take-off sequence number in a bid to avoid confusion. These measures aim to bolster air traffic control procedures and minimize the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future.

Regaining Public Trust

Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito underscored the objective of restoring public faith in aviation as a mode of public transport. In addition to the new safety protocols, an expert panel will be convened to delve into further safety improvements. The panel’s recommendations are anticipated to play a crucial role in strengthening Japan’s air traffic control system.

Unveiling the Miscommunication

An examination of the released transcript revealed a communication error between the Japan Airlines plane, which had been cleared for landing, and the coast guard aircraft, which mistakenly veered onto the runway. This miscommunication has been identified as the root cause of the fatal collision.

Resumption of Normal Operations

Despite the tragedy, Haneda Airport has resumed normal operations, albeit with additional staff manning the control tower. A dedicated staff member is now tasked with monitoring the warning system at all times. The Japan Transport Safety Board has reported at least 23 ‘serious incidents’ that risked runway collision in the decade leading up to 2023, attributing five of these cases to air traffic control errors.

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

