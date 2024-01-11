en English
Accidents

Japan Coast Guard Grounds Aircraft at Haneda Air Station After Fatal Collision

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Japan Coast Guard Grounds Aircraft at Haneda Air Station After Fatal Collision

On January 2, 2024, a tragic incident shook the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, resulting in the loss of five members of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) in a fiery collision with a Japan Airlines plane. This event has led to several ripple effects, including the grounding of all remaining fixed-wing aircraft at the Japan Coast Guard Haneda Air Station.

Unfortunate Event Leads to Drastic Measures

The incident took place on the runway, where the coastguard aircraft collided with a passenger plane from Japan Airlines. This catastrophic event has not only resulted in the loss of lives but also led to a state of shock and trauma among the remaining staff. As a result, the JCG has decided to ground all three of its remaining fixed-wing aircraft to prioritize the mental health of its personnel and to reeducate them on safety protocols.

The Aftermath of the Collision

The collision has significantly hampered the operations of the JCG. The air station, which had four fixed-wing planes, saw one of them destroyed in the accident, and another damaged by a service vehicle just days later. The remaining two aircraft, which are currently undergoing routine maintenance, will be kept grounded. Even though one of the planes is expected to complete its maintenance check soon, it won’t take to the skies immediately.

Impact on Operations and Future Course

The grounding of the aircraft at the Haneda Air Station has inevitably affected its operations, which cover a vast oceanic area, including maritime surveillance and search and rescue missions. However, the JCG has found a temporary solution in nearby air stations in Miyagi and Osaka prefectures. These stations will take over the operations until the Haneda Air Station resumes service. Additionally, a SeaGuardian drone will be deployed to assist in operations, ensuring safety and security in the region.

The accident at Haneda Airport has brought to light the importance of safety measures and mental health support in high-stake roles such as those in the JCG. As the investigation into the incident continues, the JCG remains committed to maintaining safety and security, despite the temporary suspension of the Haneda Air Station’s aircraft.

Accidents Japan Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

