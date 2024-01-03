en English
Accidents

Japan Airlines Plane Collides with Coast Guard Aircraft: AIG Faces Insurance Challenges

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Japan Airlines Plane Collides with Coast Guard Aircraft: AIG Faces Insurance Challenges

On a typical day at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, an unprecedented event unfolded. An Airbus A350 operated by Japan Airlines came into a fatal collision with a De Havilland Dash-8 Coast Guard turboprop. The incident claimed the lives of five out of six crew members aboard the Coast Guard aircraft, while all 379 souls on the Japan Airlines plane managed to evacuate safely.

A Tragic Collision and its Aftermath

The Coast Guard aircraft, waiting for takeoff, was struck by the incoming JAL flight, triggering a blaze that took over six hours to extinguish. The accident is currently under scrutiny, with the lack of a modern ADS-B transponder on the Coast Guard plane being one of the potential factors in the tragic incident.

The aftermath of the collision disrupted air traffic at Haneda Airport, with several flights cancelled. This incident marked the first A350 hull to be destroyed in an accident, a significant event in the aviation industry. Ground collisions between aircraft are rare, making this incident the most severe since 1977.

AIG’s Involvement in the Insurance Coverage

The American multinational insurance corporation, AIG, was the lead insurer on a $130 million ‘all-risks’ policy covering the Japan Airlines plane. This policy primarily insures against hull damage. The insurance policy for the aircraft is typically shared among various insurers, with AIG playing the lead role in this case. The involvement of AIG in the insurance coverage was first reported by the Insurer trade magazine. Willis Towers Watson acted as the primary broker for the insurance deal, although they have yet to provide any comments.

Challenges in the Aviation Insurance Market

The aviation insurance market had a rough ride in the previous year, primarily due to the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel-Gaza. These events contributed to a significant surge in aviation reinsurance rates—up to 25%—at the January 1, 2024 reinsurance renewal date, as reported by insurance broker Gallagher. This accident at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport has added another layer of complexity to the already challenging landscape of aviation insurance.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

