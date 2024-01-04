Japan Airlines Expects $104.81M Loss After Plane Collision

Japan Airlines Co (JAL) is grappling with an estimated operating loss of 15 billion yen ($104.81 million) in the aftermath of a tragic collision at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on January 2nd. The collision involved JAL’s Flight JL516 and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, both of which were on the same runway due to conflicting permissions. The incident resulted in a fiery blaze from which all 379 passengers aboard the JAL flight were able to evacuate successfully.

Details of the Collision

The collision occurred when the JAL Airbus A350, given permission to land on Runway C, and the coast guard plane, instructed to proceed to the stop line ahead of the runway, ended up on the same path. This unfortunate event led to the death of five people on the coast guard plane, while 17 JAL passengers sustained slight injuries. Despite the chaos, passengers and crew members were able to evacuate the burning aircraft within 20 minutes, navigating through the smoke-filled cabin.

Financial Impact and Insurance Coverage

As a direct fallout from this incident, JAL anticipates an operating loss of about 15 billion yen ($104.81 million). However, the company has stated that this loss will be covered by insurance. The management team is currently scrutinizing the impact of the loss of aircraft on the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024. JAL has committed to disclose any necessary information immediately as new updates become available.

Investigations and Safety Implications

The incident is under investigation to determine how the two planes ended up on the same runway despite their differing permissions. The stop-bar lights on the runway were reportedly out of service, adding to the confusion. This situation underscores the potential severity of ground collisions and the crucial role of safety measures in aviation. The incident also serves as a test case for airplane fuselages made from carbon composite fibers, as the material did not burn through for some time, allowing everyone to safely evacuate.