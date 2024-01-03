en English
Accidents

Japan Airlines Crew Lauded for Exceptional Evacuation Amidst Fire

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:37 pm EST
The unexpected collision of a Japan Airlines plane with a smaller aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, resulting in an intense fire, could have rapidly turned into a devastating disaster. Astonishingly, all 379 passengers were evacuated safely within minutes of the incident, thanks to the exemplary efforts of the cabin crew. This incident has attracted commendation from aviation experts worldwide, including Ed Galea, a professor and a leader of the Fire Safety Engineering Group at the University of Greenwich.

The Incident: A Test of Training and Composure

On that fateful day, the Japan Airlines Airbus A350 collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on the runway. The collision led to a blaze that threatened the lives of all on board. Despite the severity of the situation, the 12-member crew managed to facilitate an effective evacuation within 20 minutes, a feat lauded by passengers and aviation experts alike. The crew’s ability to maintain calm, guide passengers through the ordeal, and ensure no carry-on luggage slowed the process was nothing short of heroic.

A Tradition of Safety: The Backbone of Success

Japan Airlines has a robust safety culture, born out of past tragedies, including a fatal crash in 1985 that claimed 520 lives. This incident served as a catalyst for a significant overhaul of the airline’s safety procedures and aircraft design. The company’s Safety Promotion Center serves as a constant reminder of the importance of safety in aviation. The rigorous training crew members undergo before serving in commercial flights undoubtedly contributed to the successful evacuation.

Commendation from Experts and Passengers Alike

The cabin crew’s performance under such challenging circumstances has earned them praise from passengers and aviation safety consultants. Despite the steep incline those exiting from the rear of the plane faced and the downward slope for those leaving from the front exits, the evacuation was handled with utmost efficiency. This incident is a testament to the importance of rigorous training and the difference it can make in life-threatening situations. Professor Ed Galea, known for his work in Fire Safety Engineering, praised the crew for their exceptional performance, further underscoring the significance of their actions.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

