Accidents

Janitor Injured in Classroom Collapse at Barbados School, Prompting Immediate Safety Measures

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Janitor Injured in Classroom Collapse at Barbados School, Prompting Immediate Safety Measures

A janitor at Mount Tabor Primary School in St John, Barbados, underwent an unfortunate incident when a section of the wooden floor in a pre-fabricated classroom gave way beneath him. The swift response of the Emergency Ambulance Service personnel ensured the staff member received immediate medical attention and was safely transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Immediate Measures for Safety

In response to the incident, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training took decisive action to safeguard the welfare of students, teachers, and other staff members. The students were promptly relocated to other areas of the school while the process of remedial work on the damaged section was initiated.

Inspection and Repair Work

An inspection was jointly conducted by the Ministry, the contractor responsible for the building, and a private engineer. Following the evaluation of the premises, repair work was scheduled to be completed within an expected timeframe of four days. This rapid response is aimed at ensuring that there will be no interruption in classes, with the expectation for the classroom to be back in use by the following Monday.

Reassurance from the Minister of Education

Kay McConney, the Minister of Education, addressed the incident by reassuring all concerned parties that their health and safety are of the highest priority. She confirmed that the building would only be reopened after clearance from engineering professionals. Minister McConney also extended her wishes for a quick and complete recovery to the injured janitor.

Accidents Barbados Education
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

