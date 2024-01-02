Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law

In a display of meticulous investigative work, the Sainik Colony police in Jammu have reportedly cracked a fatal hit-and-run case. According to a police spokesperson, they were informed of a grievous accident involving a truck with the registration K05A-6786 that struck Ankit Kumar, a resident of Ramnagar near Sainik Colony. Kumar was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital by local residents, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Registering the Case

The police immediately registered a case with FIR number 185/2023 under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Police Station Channi Himmat. The authorities launched an exhaustive investigation, which eventually led to the apprehension of the suspected hit-and-run truck driver.

The Arrest

Mohammad Ishaq Rather, from Verinag, Qazigund, was arrested by teams led by the incharge of Police Post Sainik Colony. The suspect was taken into custody, contributing to the progressive resolution of the case. However, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Protests Against New Hit-and-Run Laws

Simultaneously, the news comes against the backdrop of countrywide protests by transport associations and truck drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases. The Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, replacing the Indian Penal Code, stipulates up to 10 years’ punishment or a Rs 7 lakh fine for drivers causing accidents and fleeing without informing the police or other administrative officials.

The new law has sparked widespread protest, with demands for repeal and consultations with stakeholders. These protests have led to disruptions such as ‘chakka jam’ in Madhya Pradesh and demonstrations in Chhattisgarh and Nagpur. Despite the unrest, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, General VK Singh (Retd), defended the law, stating its ultimate purpose is to keep drivers vigilant and passengers safe.