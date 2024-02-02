Jamaica Fire Brigade Grapples with Record Emergency Calls in 2023

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) reported a substantial increase in emergency calls in 2023, marking the highest volume of responses in the past seven years. According to Commissioner Stewart Beckford, the JFB responded to an unprecedented 20,152 calls. This staggering figure represents a significant uptick across various categories of emergencies, placing an immense strain on the resources and personnel of the JFB.

Surge in Genuine Fire Calls

The most startling increase was seen in genuine fire calls, which rose by 46.8% to a total of 11,389 incidents. This category also saw an 81.1% surge in bushfires, significantly contributing to the larger count of genuine fire calls. These figures underscore the critical role of the JFB in curbing the devastation of fire-related incidents.

Rise in Malicious False Alarms and Accidents

Further exacerbating the situation, malicious false alarms noted an increase of 15.8%. The JFB also attended to more motor-vehicle accidents, marking a 3.8% rise. The proliferation of such incidents adds another layer of complexity to the emergency response landscape in Jamaica.

Decrease in Medical Services Calls

In contrast to the overall trend, emergency medical services calls saw a 14.1% decline. Despite this decrease, the demand for emergency services remains high, as evidenced by the overall rise in call volume.

Most Active Divisions

St Catherine, Kingston and St. Andrew, and St. James emerged as the three most active divisions in terms of call volume. Notably, St. James witnessed the most substantial increase, at a whopping 81.3%. These statistics spotlight the mounting pressure on emergency services in these specific regions.

These statistics underscore the growing demand for emergency services in Jamaica and the challenges faced by the JFB in responding to a diverse range of incidents. The JFB's role is more crucial than ever, as it continues its mission to save lives, protect property, and serve the community in the face of escalating emergencies.