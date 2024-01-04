en English
Accidents

JAL Estimates $104.81M Loss After Major Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
JAL Estimates $104.81M Loss After Major Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

On January 3, 2024, an unprecedented aviation accident occurred at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport when Japan Airlines (JAL) flight JL516 collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft. This incident resulted in a staggering estimated operating loss of 15 billion yen ($104.81 million) for JAL, and tragically, the demise of five out of the six crew members aboard the Coast Guard aircraft.

A First for Airbus A350

The catastrophic incident led to the complete destruction of the two-year-old Airbus A350, marking the first-ever hull loss for this model globally. Despite the magnitude of the loss, insurance coverage for the aircraft, provided by AIG under a $130 million all-risks policy, should provide some financial solace.

(Read Also: Tragic Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Investigation Underway)

Muted Market Reaction

Interestingly, JAL’s shares displayed only a minor fluctuation following the crash, underlining a muted market reaction. This resilience might be attributed to the swift and successful evacuation of all 379 passengers aboard the JAL plane, showcasing the efficiency of the airline’s emergency protocols.

(Read Also: Stabbing Incident at Tokyo’s Akihabara Station Leaves Four Injured)

Investigations Underway

The collision has sparked rigorous investigations to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal incident. Preliminary findings indicate that the JAL jet was cleared for landing, while the Coast Guard plane did not have take-off clearance. The incident underscores the importance of stringent safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

In a ripple effect, nearly 200 passengers were stranded overnight at New Chitose Airport due to related flight delays, as reported by Hokkaido Airports. These unforeseen consequences further emphasize the far-reaching impact of such aviation accidents.

Accidents Aviation Japan
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

