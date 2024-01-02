en English
Accidents

Israel’s Road Fatalities Surge in 2023: Pedestrians and Electric Bicycles at High Risk

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
In a recent report by Israel’s National Road Safety Administration, 2023 faced an upsurge in road accident fatalities, with 358 deaths resulting from 336 fatal accidents. A 2% rise from the previous year, and a 5% increase from the average annual fatalities between 2020-2022, reflect the grim picture of road safety.

Fatalities Amidst the Covid Crisis

Interestingly, during the Covid crisis, the number of fatalities reduced due to lesser road traffic. However, as the situation normalized, the numbers began to climb, indicating a correlation with the number of vehicles on the road.

Who is at Risk?

The year 2023 observed a significant rise in pedestrian fatalities, accounting for 28% of the total. Fatalities among private car occupants and motorcyclists or scooter riders made up 30% and 21%, respectively. Despite the overall rise, heavy vehicle accidents witnessed a slight decrease in fatalities. Urban road fatalities jumped by 12% compared to the 2020-2022 average, highlighting the need for improved urban road safety measures.

Emerging Concern: Electric Bicycle Fatalities

Among the rising numbers, a worrying figure emerges. Fatalities involving electric bicycles surged by an alarming 70%, with 26 deaths reported in 2023. This new data calls for urgent attention and action to ensure the safety of this burgeoning mode of transport.

Demographics and Timings

Men constituted a striking 79% of the fatalities, with June being the most dangerous month. Sundays and the hours between 9 to 10 p.m. proved to be the fatal time slots. These statistics provide valuable insight into when and for whom road safety measures need to be heightened.

Offenses Leading to Accidents

The most common offenses leading to serious accidents were disturbingly basic traffic rules: failure to give way to pedestrians, disobeying traffic lights, lane crossing, and speeding. These facts underscore the pressing need to reinforce adherence to traffic laws.

Accidents Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

