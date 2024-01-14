Islamabad Capital Police Mourns Loss of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob

In a somber gathering marked by both grief and respect, the city of Taxila bid farewell to Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob, a dedicated officer of the Islamabad Capital Police. Yaqoob, who was stationed at the High Security Zone of Islamabad, tragically lost his life in a road accident. His untimely demise has not only left an irreplaceable void in the city’s law enforcement but has also left a community in mourning.

Funeral Attended by High-Ranking Officials and Citizens Alike

The funeral procession of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob was a testament to his dedication and service to the community. Among the attendees were Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mehfooz Kiani, along with other senior police officers. The presence of a significant number of police personnel and citizens underlined the impact of his loss on the community he diligently served.

ICCPO Expresses Condolences

The Islamabad Capital Territory Chief Police Officer (ICCPO) extended condolences to Yaqoob’s family, assuring them of the force’s unwavering support. The ICCPO reiterated the importance of each police officer to the force, emphasizing that the loss of any officer is a loss to the whole community. The ICCPO also underscored the significance of supporting the families of police officers, as they too are an integral part of the police community.

Amid Grief, A Commitment to Support

In the face of this tragic loss, the police force’s commitment to its own shone through. The ICCPO issued instructions to senior officers to provide full support to the family of the deceased officer. This strong affirmation of support reflects the profound respect the force has for its members and the sacrifices they make in the line of duty.