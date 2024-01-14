en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Islamabad Capital Police Mourns Loss of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
Islamabad Capital Police Mourns Loss of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob

In a somber gathering marked by both grief and respect, the city of Taxila bid farewell to Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob, a dedicated officer of the Islamabad Capital Police. Yaqoob, who was stationed at the High Security Zone of Islamabad, tragically lost his life in a road accident. His untimely demise has not only left an irreplaceable void in the city’s law enforcement but has also left a community in mourning.

Funeral Attended by High-Ranking Officials and Citizens Alike

The funeral procession of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob was a testament to his dedication and service to the community. Among the attendees were Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mehfooz Kiani, along with other senior police officers. The presence of a significant number of police personnel and citizens underlined the impact of his loss on the community he diligently served.

ICCPO Expresses Condolences

The Islamabad Capital Territory Chief Police Officer (ICCPO) extended condolences to Yaqoob’s family, assuring them of the force’s unwavering support. The ICCPO reiterated the importance of each police officer to the force, emphasizing that the loss of any officer is a loss to the whole community. The ICCPO also underscored the significance of supporting the families of police officers, as they too are an integral part of the police community.

Amid Grief, A Commitment to Support

In the face of this tragic loss, the police force’s commitment to its own shone through. The ICCPO issued instructions to senior officers to provide full support to the family of the deceased officer. This strong affirmation of support reflects the profound respect the force has for its members and the sacrifices they make in the line of duty.

0
Accidents Law Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
47 seconds ago
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment
In a harrowing incident on Saturday evening, a significant fire erupted at a homeless encampment in Coquitlam, near Highway 1 and United Boulevard. The fire, which witnesses described as large and intimidating, broke out around 5:30 p.m. Fortunately, despite the magnitude of the blaze, no injuries were reported. Swift Response by Coquitlam Fire Department The
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
17 mins ago
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
Dual Traffic Incidents Involving Horses Shake Comanche County
17 mins ago
Dual Traffic Incidents Involving Horses Shake Comanche County
Iowa Fire Departments Battle Multiple House Fires in West Lake Okoboji
2 mins ago
Iowa Fire Departments Battle Multiple House Fires in West Lake Okoboji
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria's Ian Stewart Complex
6 mins ago
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria's Ian Stewart Complex
Accident-Prone Areas in Kozhikode: Surveillance Cameras and Black Spots Not Enough?
11 mins ago
Accident-Prone Areas in Kozhikode: Surveillance Cameras and Black Spots Not Enough?
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
16 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
32 seconds
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
37 seconds
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
44 seconds
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
1 min
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
1 min
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
1 min
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
Palestinian American Scholar Accuses Biden of Genocide in Yemen
2 mins
Palestinian American Scholar Accuses Biden of Genocide in Yemen
RWITC's Suspension of Trainer Sparks Controversy in Horse Racing Community
2 mins
RWITC's Suspension of Trainer Sparks Controversy in Horse Racing Community
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app