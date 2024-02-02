Irish Coast Guard, RNLI, and Water Safety Ireland Issue Joint Safety Warning Ahead of St Brigid's Long Weekend

As the first long weekend of 2024 approaches, marking the celebration of St Brigid, a collective warning has been issued by the Irish Coast Guard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and Water Safety Ireland. This warning, aimed at the public, emphasizes the need for caution when participating in activities in, near or on water due to the potential risks posed by cold water temperatures, such as cold water shock and hypothermia.

Acclimatize and Warm Up

The organizations encourage individuals to adjust gradually to the cold water and warm up immediately after exiting. They also suggest visiting the 'Safety on the Water' website for guidance on safety planning. The advice is particularly salient in light of recent winter storms that have caused damage to previously safe walking routes, rendering them potentially hazardous due to erosion.

Preparation is Key

The appeal includes specific advice for preparing for water-based activities and coastal walks. The public is strongly advised to stay away from edges, use designated walkways equipped with rescue equipment, and report any missing or vandalized safety gear.

Floating to Live

Linda-Gene Byrne of the RNLI has provided specific guidance on how to survive unexpected struggles in the water. The technique, known as floating to live, requires one to stay calm and call for help or swim to safety once under control. Byrne emphasizes the importance of this technique in combating the dangers of cold water temperatures.