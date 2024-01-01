en English
Accidents

IPSS Medical Search and Rescue Warns Against Crossing Low-Lying Bridges Amid Heavy Rains

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
IPSS Medical Search and Rescue Warns Against Crossing Low-Lying Bridges Amid Heavy Rains

As heavy rains continue to lash parts of South Africa, a stern warning has been issued by the IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, cautioning motorists and pedestrians against the dangers of crossing low-lying bridges. Samantha Meyrick, the spokesperson for IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, emphasized the risks associated with rapidly rising water levels during heavy rainfall events, particularly concerning low-lying bridges prone to flooding.

Recent Incidents Highlight the Risks

In recent incidents, multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported on South African roads. Among the most tragic was a head-on collision on the R74 motorway in Stanger, northern KwaZulu-Natal, involving five people, including a toddler. The accident resulted in one fatality and four injuries, including two young children.

Similarly, on Boxing Day, a dreadful accident on the N3 near Ladysmith claimed the lives of three people, including a 10-year-old girl. Both incidents were attended to by IPSS Medical Rescue. As of the start of the festive season in 2023, over 720 deaths have been recorded due to road accidents, as revealed by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

(Also Read: Navy Serviceman Charged in Cyclists’ Tragic Accident Raises Road Safety Concerns)

Adverse Weather Conditions Exacerbate Risks

Adverse weather conditions, especially during heavy rainfall, significantly escalate risks. One such incident involved a 7-year-old boy who was tragically swept away while attempting to cross the Enembe River in Sundumbili. The body was later recovered by IPSS Search and Rescue. In another incident, on New Year’s Eve, a man was reported missing after being swept away while crossing a low-lying bridge in a vehicle in the Henley Dam area.

(Also Read: Severe Traffic Accident Reported on Prince Charles Drive)

Safety Advisory and Efforts to Mitigate Risks

As a result of these unfortunate incidents and the ongoing severe weather conditions, IPSS Medical Search and Rescue has issued an urgent safety advisory. The advisory strongly discourages crossing low-lying bridges during heavy rainfall, due to the high risk of flooding. This warning is an essential part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to ensure public safety during adverse weather conditions. So far, the recent heavy rains have resulted in fatal collisions, flooding, and the recovery of twelve bodies, with seven people still reported missing.

The South African Human Rights Commission has called on the government to ramp up disaster preparedness plans while the South African Weather Service has issued Yellow alerts for disruptive rain and thunderstorms in several areas. Various organizations, including Mahindra South Africa, RTMC, and Arrive Alive, have also partnered for road safety initiatives.

As the adverse weather conditions continue, the call for caution remains paramount, particularly for those considering crossing low-lying bridges during heavy rainfall. These warnings are crucial in helping prevent further loss of life and ensuring the safety of all South Africans.

Accidents Safety Weather
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

