iPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Fall from Alaska Airlines Flight

In a remarkable incident that unfolded on January 5, an iPhone endured a fall from a staggering height of 16,000 feet from an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft. The fall occurred during a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, when a window shattered resulting in several items, including the iPhone, being sucked out into the open sky.

NTSB Confirmation and iPhone Discovery

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the occurrence and interestingly disclosed that this was not the first time an iPhone had survived such an ordeal; another iPhone had been recovered intact after a similar event. The iPhone, found alongside Barnes Road, was reported by Seanathan Bates, a social media user who stumbled upon the device. Notably, the iPhone was still in airplane mode, had approximately half of its battery life remaining, and displayed a baggage claim for Alaska Airlines ASA1282.

Identifying the iPhone Model

Based on its design, the iPhone model is speculated to be either an iPhone 14 Pro or an iPhone 15 Pro. This piece of information, however, remains unconfirmed as neither the finder nor the NTSB has definitively identified the model.

Emergency on Alaska Airlines Flight

Alaska Airlines experienced an emergency during the flight when a door blew open mid-air, leading to a cabin depressurization. The plane, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members, managed to return safely to Portland International Airport. Following the incident, Alaska Airlines grounded its 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft, and the missing window from the plane has yet to be located.