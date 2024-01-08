en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

iPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Fall from Alaska Airlines Flight

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
iPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Fall from Alaska Airlines Flight

In a remarkable incident that unfolded on January 5, an iPhone endured a fall from a staggering height of 16,000 feet from an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft. The fall occurred during a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, when a window shattered resulting in several items, including the iPhone, being sucked out into the open sky.

NTSB Confirmation and iPhone Discovery

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the occurrence and interestingly disclosed that this was not the first time an iPhone had survived such an ordeal; another iPhone had been recovered intact after a similar event. The iPhone, found alongside Barnes Road, was reported by Seanathan Bates, a social media user who stumbled upon the device. Notably, the iPhone was still in airplane mode, had approximately half of its battery life remaining, and displayed a baggage claim for Alaska Airlines ASA1282.

Identifying the iPhone Model

Based on its design, the iPhone model is speculated to be either an iPhone 14 Pro or an iPhone 15 Pro. This piece of information, however, remains unconfirmed as neither the finder nor the NTSB has definitively identified the model.

Emergency on Alaska Airlines Flight

Alaska Airlines experienced an emergency during the flight when a door blew open mid-air, leading to a cabin depressurization. The plane, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members, managed to return safely to Portland International Airport. Following the incident, Alaska Airlines grounded its 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft, and the missing window from the plane has yet to be located.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Tragic Road Crash Claims Young Life in Islamabad - Youth Killed, Two Injured in Jinnah Avenue Accident
In the early hours of Monday, Islamabad bore witness to a heart-wrenching accident that claimed the life of a young man and left two others injured. The ill-fated incident, which took place on the bustling Jinnah Avenue near China Chowk, involved a vehicular collision that rattled the city’s morning calmness. An Unexpected Tragedy The deceased,
Tragic Road Crash Claims Young Life in Islamabad - Youth Killed, Two Injured in Jinnah Avenue Accident
Woman Survives Four Nights in Freezing Temperatures Near Los Angeles
13 mins ago
Woman Survives Four Nights in Freezing Temperatures Near Los Angeles
Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX 9 Makes Emergency Landing, Sparking Safety Concerns
39 mins ago
Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX 9 Makes Emergency Landing, Sparking Safety Concerns
Tragic N1 Highway Accident Calls for Community Support in Wake of Loss
9 mins ago
Tragic N1 Highway Accident Calls for Community Support in Wake of Loss
Wave of Fires Sweeps Across Guyana: A Call for Fire Safety and Vigilance
12 mins ago
Wave of Fires Sweeps Across Guyana: A Call for Fire Safety and Vigilance
Unexpected Electrical Issue Sparks Mass Evacuation at Bethesda's Westwood Tower
13 mins ago
Unexpected Electrical Issue Sparks Mass Evacuation at Bethesda's Westwood Tower
Latest Headlines
World News
Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Merger: Residents Seek Return to Original State Lines
15 seconds
Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Merger: Residents Seek Return to Original State Lines
Amit Shah's Hospital Visit: A Show of Solidarity from Political and Business Circles
1 min
Amit Shah's Hospital Visit: A Show of Solidarity from Political and Business Circles
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
2 mins
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
2 mins
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
3 mins
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
3 mins
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
4 mins
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
4 mins
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
4 mins
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
12 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app