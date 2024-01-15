Iowa School Shooting: Remembering Principal Dan Marburger’s Heroic Actions

Perry High School in Iowa is mourning the loss of its principal, Dan Marburger, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a tragic school shooting that took place on January 4. The incident, instigated by a 17-year-old student, resulted in the injury of three staff members and four students. Marburger, however, was heralded for his bravery and dedication, having attempted to distract the shooter to allow his students to flee, an act that caused him to receive multiple gunshot wounds.

Marburger’s Heroic Actions

Marburger’s actions during the shooting were nothing short of heroic. Recognizing the danger, he courageously stepped in to distract the shooter, giving students time to escape. This selfless act, unfortunately, led to him being critically injured.

Community’s Heartfelt Tribute

Known as a ‘gentle giant’ and an ‘amazing Dad and person’, Marburger had been part of the Perry schools for over two decades. His significant role in supporting students through previous tragedies has been highlighted by the community in their expressions of grief and admiration. He had been instrumental in helping students navigate the grief of losing peers to accidents and illnesses.

Official Acknowledgment and Ongoing Investigation

Marburger’s bravery was acknowledged by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds who expressed her condolences and highlighted Marburger’s selflessness. Flags in Iowa were ordered to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Marburger’s funeral as a mark of respect. The investigation into the shooting and the motives behind it is ongoing, and no further details have been released concerning the incident.