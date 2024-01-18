Iowa Man Rescued from Hypothermia After Dog Locks Him Out During Snowstorm

On a frigid winter night in Algona, Iowa, 43-year-old Michael Riggert faced a life-threatening encounter with hypothermia, trapped in a snowdrift with his dog. Riggert left his residence after midnight, only for his car to be ensnared in the snow. As he attempted to free his vehicle, an inadvertent action by his dog left him locked out and at the mercy of the biting cold.

Locked Out in the Cold

The perilous situation escalated when Riggert's dog accidentally bumped the door lock. With the wind howling and snow swirling, Riggert was left stranded outside his car. Despite managing to break into his vehicle, his plight was far from over. His car, devoid of gas, became his only shelter from the minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit conditions.

Rescue Amidst the Snowstorm

Alerted about Riggert's dire situation, the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office faced a daunting task. The severity of the snowstorm had led to road closures, turning the rescue into a challenging endeavor. However, a beacon of hope emerged in the form of the Kossuth County Road Department, which provided a snow plow to clear a path to Riggert's stranded vehicle. A sheriff's deputy, navigating through the treacherous conditions, eventually reached Riggert who was found unconscious in his car.

Recovery and Lessons

Riggert was promptly rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated for severe hypothermia and low glucose levels. Expected to be discharged on Thursday, his survival story serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by extreme cold and wind chills. Authorities have used this incident to highlight the potential for the body to shut down in just a few minutes under such conditions. Meanwhile, Riggert's dog, having remained in the car, was reported to be in good condition and is now back with the family.