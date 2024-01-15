Iowa High School Principal Dies After Heroic Act During School Shooting

Iowa’s Perry High School community is coming to grips with the loss of its beloved principal, Dan Marburger, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic school shooting earlier this month. Marburger, fondly remembered as a ‘gentle giant,’ died 10 days after the January 4 incident, a time during which he fought bravely for his life.

A Heroic Act

The shooting, which occurred before classes began, saw a 17-year-old student open fire on the school premises. The attack resulted in injuries to seven people — three staff members and four students. Amid the chaos, Marburger attempted to distract the shooter, a move that allowed many students to escape but resulted in him being shot multiple times.

‘Gentle Giant’

Having served the Perry schools faithfully for over two decades, Marburger was a stalwart figure in the community. His dedication to his students was unwavering, and he often played a supportive role during difficult times. His loss is deeply felt by students, staff, and community members alike.

Mourning and Recognition

In response to the news of his passing, Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Marburger’s funeral. The Governor’s move was a fitting tribute to a man who, in his final act, displayed extraordinary courage and selflessness.

The investigation into the shooting continues, with the motive still unclear. The incident involved a shotgun, a handgun, and an improvised explosive device. The tragic event ended with the shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.