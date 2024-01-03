Iowa Fires: Tragedies Strike Granger and Madrid, One Fatality Confirmed

In a devastating start to the new year, central Iowa was gripped by two tragic fires, leading to the loss of human life, pets, and property. In a single day, communities in Granger and Madrid were shaken by the ferocity of the fires and the toll they exacted.

Granger Fire Claims Life

In Granger, a house fire claimed the life of 80-year-old Dennis Felt. Fire crews, responding to the distress call, found Felt’s wife outside the burning house. Despite her suspicion that her husband was still trapped inside, the fire’s intensity prevented an immediate rescue. Felt’s body was later discovered in the charred remnants of their home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is spearheading the investigation into the fire’s cause, which is currently believed to be accidental. An impressive collaboration of 14 fire departments, ambulance services, and sheriff’s officers from Dallas and Polk Counties battled the blaze.

Mysterious Fire North of Madrid

Another fire, just north of Madrid on R Avenue, began around 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The Madrid Fire Department faced significant challenges due to a lack of nearby water sources. The delay in accessing water ultimately led to the loss of the structure. The fire, though not fatal for humans, resulted in the tragic death of two dogs. The family was not home when the fire started. In the aftermath, a Facebook campaign has launched to provide support for the affected family. Assistance at the Madrid fire scene was multi-faceted, involving multiple fire departments, search and rescue teams, ambulance services, the sheriff’s office, state patrol, and the Boone Area Humane Society.

Remembering Kyleigh Nicole Treadway

In an earlier incident on Christmas morning, a fire at a townhouse in Elkton, Central Iowa, took the life of 10-year-old Kyleigh Nicole Treadway. Despite the heroic efforts of fire responders, Kyleigh succumbed to thermal injuries and smoke inhalation. The fire displaced 17 residents, including Kyleigh’s surviving family members, and most of the pets in the townhouse perished in the blaze. The community has rallied around Kyleigh’s family, leaving decorations and stuffed animals at the site of the tragedy. A GoFundMe page has been established to help the uninsured family navigate through this painful period.

As the embers of these fires cool, the communities affected by these tragedies rally together, demonstrating the resilience of the human spirit. These fires serve as a harsh reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of fire safety and preparedness.