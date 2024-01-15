Investigation Underway into Massive Oil Tanker Fire in Epping, New Hampshire

A shocking incident unfolded in Epping, New Hampshire, as a fire erupted at the North Atlantic Fuels work site involving multiple oil tankers. The incident, which transpired on a Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., saw huge flames engulf three tankers and a tractor-trailer, leading to a four-alarm response by firefighters.

Massive Fire Response and Environmental Concerns

The firefighters faced the daunting task of taming the massive flames, requiring approximately 500 gallons of foam to extinguish the blaze. The situation was further complicated by a significant oil leak from the trucks, turning the firefighting operation into a hazardous materials situation. Emergency crews had to swiftly address the potential for chemical runoff into the water, adding another layer of complexity to the challenging incident.

Containment and Investigation

A state strike force was deployed to contain the scene, boomin off any runoff water to prevent environmental damage. The intense efforts of the firefighters eventually paid off, and the fire was successfully extinguished by 7:30 p.m. that evening. Fortunately, despite the scale of the incident, no injuries were reported.

Unfolding Aftermath

While the flames have been put out, the investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway. The authorities have stated that the cause of the fire does not appear suspicious at this time. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of stringent safety measures at such facilities, reminding us of a prior major environmental incident involving a tanker truck in 2019. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on preventing such incidents in the future and ensuring the safety of our communities.