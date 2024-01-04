en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Investigation Initiated After Train-Truck Collision Amid Lawmakers’ Border Visit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Investigation Initiated After Train-Truck Collision Amid Lawmakers’ Border Visit

The quietude of Pasadena was disrupted yesterday when a Metrolink train collided with a pick-up truck at the intersection of California Boulevard and Raymond Avenue. The incident left the female driver of the pick-up truck with moderate injuries, necessitating immediate hospitalization. The train conductor, albeit slightly injured, escaped the collision with minor injuries. In an encouraging display of fortune, none of the approximately 50 passengers aboard the train were injured.

Aftermath of the Collision

In the aftermath of the collision, the Metrolink A Line trains have resumed their service, with trains running at 20-minute intervals. The temporary bus shuttles, put in place to counteract the disruption caused by the incident, have been discontinued. The driver of the pick-up truck, however, remains unlocated, with the circumstances surrounding her disappearance after the crash still unclear. The matter is now under active investigation, with updates anticipated in the coming days.

Lawmakers Visit US-Mexico Border

In other news, federal lawmakers have embarked on a visit to the US-Mexico border in Texas. This trip comes just ahead of Congress reconvening for the new week, with the lawmakers keen on understanding the ground realities before diving back into the legislative process.

Anticipated Snowfall in Southern California

Meanwhile, Southern California prepares for more snowfall, a development that is expected to breathe fresh life into local mountain resorts. The snowfall is likely to draw in tourists and winter sports enthusiasts, boosting the local economy.

Keep up with these and other top stories on CBS News Los Angeles, with updates provided weekdays at 2 pm, 3 pm, and 7 pm.

0
Accidents United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Teenagers Rescued from Foggy Hike Amidst Bison Encounter in Syracuse
Four teenagers, caught off guard by a sudden fog while hiking on Frary Peak trail at Antelope Island, Syracuse, found themselves in a perilous situation. The situation intensified when a herd of bison entered the vicinity, presenting a new challenge to their descent. In response, Davis County search and rescue sprang into action, ensuring the
Teenagers Rescued from Foggy Hike Amidst Bison Encounter in Syracuse
New Year's Day Tragedy: Car Accident Claims Life of Walker High School Student
17 mins ago
New Year's Day Tragedy: Car Accident Claims Life of Walker High School Student
Fatal Car Crash Shakes Detroit on New Year's Day: Drunken Driving Alleged
19 mins ago
Fatal Car Crash Shakes Detroit on New Year's Day: Drunken Driving Alleged
Swift Naka Police Response Prevents Tragedy as Buildings Collapse in India
7 mins ago
Swift Naka Police Response Prevents Tragedy as Buildings Collapse in India
Wind Turbine Blade Truck Collides with Bridge in Poland: Bridge Collapses
10 mins ago
Wind Turbine Blade Truck Collides with Bridge in Poland: Bridge Collapses
Near-Drowning at Port Coogee Marina: A Stark Reminder of Rising Drowning Incidents
12 mins ago
Near-Drowning at Port Coogee Marina: A Stark Reminder of Rising Drowning Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
13 seconds
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
35 seconds
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
1 min
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
1 min
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
1 min
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
1 min
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
2 mins
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
2 mins
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
2 mins
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app