Investigation Initiated After Train-Truck Collision Amid Lawmakers’ Border Visit

The quietude of Pasadena was disrupted yesterday when a Metrolink train collided with a pick-up truck at the intersection of California Boulevard and Raymond Avenue. The incident left the female driver of the pick-up truck with moderate injuries, necessitating immediate hospitalization. The train conductor, albeit slightly injured, escaped the collision with minor injuries. In an encouraging display of fortune, none of the approximately 50 passengers aboard the train were injured.

Aftermath of the Collision

In the aftermath of the collision, the Metrolink A Line trains have resumed their service, with trains running at 20-minute intervals. The temporary bus shuttles, put in place to counteract the disruption caused by the incident, have been discontinued. The driver of the pick-up truck, however, remains unlocated, with the circumstances surrounding her disappearance after the crash still unclear. The matter is now under active investigation, with updates anticipated in the coming days.

Lawmakers Visit US-Mexico Border

In other news, federal lawmakers have embarked on a visit to the US-Mexico border in Texas. This trip comes just ahead of Congress reconvening for the new week, with the lawmakers keen on understanding the ground realities before diving back into the legislative process.

Anticipated Snowfall in Southern California

Meanwhile, Southern California prepares for more snowfall, a development that is expected to breathe fresh life into local mountain resorts. The snowfall is likely to draw in tourists and winter sports enthusiasts, boosting the local economy.

Keep up with these and other top stories on CBS News Los Angeles, with updates provided weekdays at 2 pm, 3 pm, and 7 pm.