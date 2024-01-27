Intoxicated Driver Crashes into El Señor Sol Restaurant, Causes Gas Leak and Extensive Damage

In the quiet hours of a Saturday morning, tragedy struck the El Señor Sol restaurant—an iconic fixture on South University Boulevard. A black Honda CRV, under the command of an intoxicated driver, crashed into the establishment, leaving a trail of destruction and a dangerous gas leak in its wake.

An Unexpected Rude Awakening

The incident unfolded around 2:30 a.m., when the restaurant was devoid of its usual bustle. The black Honda CRV, demonstrating the reckless abandon of its operator, met with the front of El Señor Sol, severing a natural gas line leading to the kitchen. The impact stirred the otherwise silent night with a gas leak alert.

Unmasking the Perpetrator

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office swiftly arrived at the scene, unearthing a tableau of open beer and liquor bottles strewn across the driver's car—an undeniable testament to his intoxicated state. The unnamed driver was subsequently cited for driving under the influence (DUI) and other traffic-related charges.

Counting the Cost

Following the collision, the building was assessed by professionals. The verdict was grim: El Señor Sol was declared uninhabitable, a casualty of extensive damage and the lingering threat of the gas leak. The beloved restaurant now stands silent, poised for major repairs before it can once again welcome its loyal patrons.