Intensified Search for Missing 80-Year-Old Woman in Teesside

On the morning of Sunday, December 31, 80-year-old Gloria Ann Clarke left her home on Meadowfield Drive in Eaglescliffe. It was approximately 5:45 am, and the day was dawning on the last day of the year. Little did anyone know that this would be the last time Ms. Clarke was seen. Today, a citywide search operation is underway, with Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade, Tees River Rescue, and Tees River Trust collaborating in an intensified search for the missing woman.

Unraveling the Disappearance

As the hours and days passed without a trace of Ms. Clarke, the anxiety grew. The police turned to CCTV footage in their investigation, a decision that would lead to a chilling discovery. A video showed a woman, believed to be Ms. Clarke, entering the River Tees. The river, known for its strong current and deep waters, especially after recent weather events, has now become the central focus of the search operation.

The Search Intensifies

Upon this discovery, the search operation shifted its course. The river and its adjacent riverbanks have now been cordoned off as the search teams meticulously comb through the area. However, the conditions are far from favorable. The river’s deep waters and strong current pose a significant risk to the search teams and have led the police to issue a public warning to avoid the area and refrain from participating in informal search parties.

A Family Waits and Hopes

Meanwhile, the family of Ms. Clarke has been informed about the latest findings in the search. The news, undeniably distressing, is being handled with utmost sensitivity by specialist officers who are providing support to the family. As the search continues, the family, like the rest of the city, holds onto hope. Anyone with information regarding Ms. Clarke’s disappearance is being urged to contact Cleveland Police.