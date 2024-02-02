Inquest Reveals Neglect and Triggers Improvements in Hospital Training Post Coeliac Patient's Death

In an unfortunate turn of events, Hazel Pearson, a 79-year-old coeliac patient, tragically lost her life at Wrexham Maelor Hospital in November 2021. Pearson, hailing from Connah's Quay, Flintshire, was given Weetabix, a wheat-based cereal, despite her medical condition. The incident was not an isolated one, as Pearson had previously been served gluten-containing food at Deeside Community Hospital, despite repeated reminders about her dietary restrictions from her family.

Death Resulting from Misadventure and Neglect

As per assistant Coroner Kate Robertson's findings, the cause of death was aspiration pneumonia, caused by the ingestion of Weetabix. Pearson's condition was further complicated by underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart problems. The inquest concluded that Pearson's death was a case of misadventure, with neglect from the hospital contributing to the tragic outcome.

Improvements in Staff Training

The inquest's revelations indicated that improvements in staff training had begun just prior to the hearing. Among the improvements was the introduction of wristbands for patients, signifying their food allergies or intolerances. However, these advancements were met with criticism from the coroner. In the Prevention of Future Deaths report, the coroner expressed concern over the slow progress made over the previous two years and suggested that the improvements seemed to be a response to the looming inquest.

Health Board's Response

Dr Nick Lyons, acting deputy chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, admitted to the unacceptable delays in enhancing management for patients with food intolerances and allergies. He conceded that, while the health board had been advocating for an all-Wales training package for eight months prior to the inquest, they should have developed local training sooner. Dr Lyons also addressed the coroner's concerns about the poor reporting and investigation of incidents and assured that new procedures would be implemented by April.