Inmate Dies from Severe Burns in Montgomery County Prison: An Insight into Brandon Grant's Demise

Brandon Grant, a 39-year-old inmate at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Montgomery County, succumbed to his injuries on January 14 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, following complications from severe burns and pulmonary thromboemboli, a type of blockage in the lungs. The incident has sparked inquiries into the specifics of the accident, as details surrounding the incident that led to Grant's burn injuries remain undisclosed. The Lehigh County Coroner, Daniel Buglio, ruled the death accidental after conducting an autopsy on January 16.

Unraveling the Past

Grant's criminal history paints a picture of a troubled past. In 2020, he received a sentence of eight to 16 years for aggravated assault on a person under 13. The case involved his infant daughter, with Grant pleading no contest to the charges. His past convictions also include simple assault, resisting arrest, drug possession with intent to deliver, corruption of minors, and robbery.

Awaiting Answers

The Daily Voice has sought additional information regarding the circumstances of the fatal incident from the jail. As the pieces of the puzzle slowly come together, a clearer picture of the events leading up to Grant's death is expected to emerge. Meanwhile, Grant's death serves as a stark reminder of the hazards and challenges that inmates face within prison walls, often far from public scrutiny.

