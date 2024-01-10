Inkom Resident Leonard Damon Dies in House Fire, Despite Deputy’s Brave Rescue

An inferno that raged through a home in Inkom, Idaho, has claimed the life of an 80-year-old resident, Leonard Damon. The tragic event transpired on a late Monday evening, on the 2900 block of West Old Highway 91. Damon was initially saved from the deadly blaze by a courageous Bannock County Sheriff’s Deputy, Michael Coito, who risked his own safety to rescue the elderly man from the engulfing flames. Despite this heroic effort, Damon succumbed to his injuries at the Portneuf Medical Center the following day.

Deputy’s Heroic Actions Amidst the Flames

Deputy Michael Coito was the first to respond to the distress call reporting the house fire. Arriving on the scene, he was faced with an intense situation – a home fiercely ablaze, with an elderly man trapped inside. Without a second thought for his own safety, Coito plunged into the flames to rescue Damon. This act of bravery, however, could not alter the cruel course of fate.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

The news of Damon’s passing was confirmed by the Bannock County Coroner’s Office, which has been working in close collaboration with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, as authorities continue their probe into the tragic event. The victim’s family, meanwhile, has been notified of the heartbreaking loss.

A Community Mourns

Coroner Torey Danner expressed condolences to the family of Mr. Damon, acknowledging the difficulty of this challenging period. As the community of Inkom grapples with the loss of one of its own, the act of bravery displayed by Deputy Coito serves as a reminder of the everyday heroes who risk their lives in the face of danger. The investigation proceeds, as the quest for answers and closure continues for the family of Leonard Damon and the people of Inkom.