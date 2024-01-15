en English
Accidents

Indoor Generator Use Leads to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in East Portland

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Indoor Generator Use Leads to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in East Portland

Five individuals in east Portland were hospitalized in a case of carbon monoxide poisoning, a situation triggered by the indoor use of a generator and a propane cookstove, as the area grappled with freezing temperatures and pervasive power outages. The incident unfolded near Southeast 148th Avenue and Powell Boulevard, where Portland Fire and Rescue discovered the victims, conscious and breathing, around 3 p.m. on a Sunday.

Discovery and Evacuation of Poisoning Victims

Initially, four cases of poisoning were identified. However, this number escalated to five as the fire crew evacuated adjoining apartments and detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the affected apartment. The victims were promptly transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention. The incident was reported via a social media platform, affording it a wider audience and sparking discussions on safety during power outages.

Carbon Monoxide: An Invisible Threat

In the wake of this incident, Portland Fire and Rescue issued a stern warning against the indoor usage of generators. The department underscored the dangers of carbon monoxide, an invisible and potentially lethal gas. It is a common byproduct of appliances such as generators, grills, and gas stoves, and in confined spaces, it can quickly reach dangerous levels.

A Nationwide Concern

This incident in east Portland brings to light a nationwide concern. According to the American Lung Association, over 50,000 people visit emergency rooms annually due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Various fire protection districts, including Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6, have highlighted the risk of generator placement near house vents or under windows, urging the public to follow generator safety tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. As widespread power outages continue to affect many areas, the importance of safety and awareness cannot be overstated.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

