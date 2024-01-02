en English
Accidents

Indiana Man Survives Six Days Trapped in Wrecked Truck, Calls it a ‘Christmas Miracle’

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
In an extraordinary testament to human resilience and the spirit of Christmas, 27-year-old Matt Reum from Mishawaka, Indiana, survived being trapped in a wrecked truck for six days during the holiday season. Found under Interstate 94 in Portage, Indiana, Reum’s survival is nothing short of miraculous. He sustained himself by drinking rainwater, huddled under the wreckage until his rescue by local union workers.

A Christmas Miracle

Trapped in the confined, mangled metal of his vehicle, Reum had no access to his cellphone and, therefore, no means of calling for help. His lifeline came in the form of two fishermen, Nivardo Delatorre and Mario Garcia, who stumbled upon the crash site. They immediately called for assistance, setting in motion a rescue operation that would extricate Reum from his precarious predicament. The rescue is being hailed as a ‘Christmas miracle’ not only by Reum himself but also by those involved in the operation, including Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Outpouring of Support

Following his rescue, Reum took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude. He acknowledged the overwhelming support he received, both emotionally and financially, from his community and beyond. A GoFundMe campaign established to assist with his mounting medical expenses has already raised over $80,000, showing the widespread sympathy and concern for his plight.

The Road to Recovery

Despite his remarkable survival, Reum’s ordeal is far from over. He was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he underwent an amputation of part of his left leg below the knee due to the severe injuries sustained in the crash. His journey towards recovery will be challenging and long-drawn, but he remains steadfast, drawing strength from the goodwill surrounding him. In his social media post, he extended a heartfelt thank you to all who offered help and encouragement, particularly Delatorre and Garcia, the first responders, and the medical staff who have been instrumental in his recovery journey.

Accidents United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

