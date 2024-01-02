Indian Truckers Protest Against New Hit-and-Run Law: Impact and Implications

Truck drivers across India are staging a protest against the recently enforced Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases, leading to disruptions in the transportation sector, fuel supply hitches, and long queues at petrol pumps. The stringent new law imposes up to 10 years of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh on drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and abscond without informing the police.

Transport Chaos: The Immediate Fallout

The protest has sparked chaos on the roads and highways, particularly in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. With an estimated five lakh vehicles immobilized in Madhya Pradesh alone, the strike has led to a significant decrease in the number of operational trucks. Reports indicate a 60-70 percent reduction in active trucks, leading to disrupted supply chains and causing citizens to scramble to refuel their vehicles amidst fears of fuel shortages.

A Call for Repeal

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), representing the truck drivers, has raised concerns over the ‘onerous’ provisions of the new law. While AIMTC has not officially called for a nationwide strike, they have expressed their apprehension that these provisions will cause unnecessary hardship for drivers. They argue that the law, which marks a significant increase from the 2-year punishment mandated by the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, could lead to unjust punishments and discourage drivers.

Negotiations on the Horizon

Amid the ongoing protest, the Union Home Secretary is set to meet with the agitating truckers in an attempt to resolve the issue amicably. AIMTC President, Amritlal Madan, has already called for the withdrawal of the new provisions. The drivers have voiced their concern over potential mob violence against those who opt to transport the injured to hospitals. The unfolding situation underlines the tension between efforts to enhance road safety and the perceived impacts on the transport sector.