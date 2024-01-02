en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Indian Truckers Protest Against New Hit-and-Run Law: Impact and Implications

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Indian Truckers Protest Against New Hit-and-Run Law: Impact and Implications

Truck drivers across India are staging a protest against the recently enforced Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases, leading to disruptions in the transportation sector, fuel supply hitches, and long queues at petrol pumps. The stringent new law imposes up to 10 years of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh on drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and abscond without informing the police.

Transport Chaos: The Immediate Fallout

The protest has sparked chaos on the roads and highways, particularly in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. With an estimated five lakh vehicles immobilized in Madhya Pradesh alone, the strike has led to a significant decrease in the number of operational trucks. Reports indicate a 60-70 percent reduction in active trucks, leading to disrupted supply chains and causing citizens to scramble to refuel their vehicles amidst fears of fuel shortages.

A Call for Repeal

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), representing the truck drivers, has raised concerns over the ‘onerous’ provisions of the new law. While AIMTC has not officially called for a nationwide strike, they have expressed their apprehension that these provisions will cause unnecessary hardship for drivers. They argue that the law, which marks a significant increase from the 2-year punishment mandated by the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, could lead to unjust punishments and discourage drivers.

Negotiations on the Horizon

Amid the ongoing protest, the Union Home Secretary is set to meet with the agitating truckers in an attempt to resolve the issue amicably. AIMTC President, Amritlal Madan, has already called for the withdrawal of the new provisions. The drivers have voiced their concern over potential mob violence against those who opt to transport the injured to hospitals. The unfolding situation underlines the tension between efforts to enhance road safety and the perceived impacts on the transport sector.

0
Accidents India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport: Five Crew Members Dead in Fire

By BNN Correspondents

Monroe Church Incident: Over 50 Congregants Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

By Bijay Laxmi

Near Disaster Averted at Pasadena's 135th Rose Parade

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Danger Averted at 135th Rose Parade: Woman Arrested After Attempted Barricade Breach

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Collision Involving Peugeot 208 and Fiat 500 Leaves Two Serious ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
Tragic Collision Involving Peugeot 208 and Fiat 500 Leaves Two Serious ...
heart comment 0
Third Industrial Fatality in Nine Days Rattles Hong Kong

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Third Industrial Fatality in Nine Days Rattles Hong Kong
Roosevelt Island Rocked by Series of Unexplained Explosions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Roosevelt Island Rocked by Series of Unexplained Explosions
Speeding Corvette Crashes into Building in Pittsburgh, Injuring Two

By Momen Zellmi

Speeding Corvette Crashes into Building in Pittsburgh, Injuring Two
New Year’s Eve Shock: Cladding Collapse at Bevin Court Leads to Evacuation

By Israel Ojoko

New Year's Eve Shock: Cladding Collapse at Bevin Court Leads to Evacuation
Latest Headlines
World News
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
8 seconds
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
8 seconds
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
10 seconds
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
12 seconds
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
12 seconds
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
20 seconds
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
49 seconds
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
55 seconds
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy
1 min
Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app