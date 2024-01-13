Indian Teenager Dies in Bus Fire on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway

In a heartrending incident, a holiday trip turned fatal for a 17-year-old Indian tourist, Yafarah Taj Fakrudin Hussaini, when a bus carrying 28 passengers from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur caught fire following a collision on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia. The incident, which transpired around 3:50 am near Melaka on January 13, also left two other passengers severely injured.

Details of the Catastrophe

The unfortunate series of events began when the motorcyclist, Haziq Hilmi Razali, reportedly fell off his bike on the highway. The bus, unable to avoid the fallen motorcycle in time, collided with it, leading to a fire that rapidly engulfed the vehicle. Tragically, Yafarah Taj Fakrudin Hussaini was trapped inside the burning bus, leading to his untimely demise. Alongside him, Peer Mohamed Kannudeen from Tamil Nadu and Anissa Begum Fakrudin Hussaini from Chennai, both from India, sustained serious injuries. Anissa Begum suffered third-degree burns due to the incident. Two more passengers sustained minor injuries, while Razali, the motorcyclist, escaped unscathed.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Upon receiving the distress call, the Fire and Rescue Department swiftly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire and rescue the passengers. The injured individuals were promptly taken to Hospital Alor Gajah for treatment. In a distressing twist, it was revealed that all the deceased and injured passengers were members of the same family. Investigations are currently underway under the Road Transport Act 1987 to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the accident, and its implications.

Road Safety Concerns

This tragic incident not only underscores the vulnerability of road travelers but also raises serious questions about road safety measures. As loved ones mourn the loss of Yafarah Taj Fakrudin Hussaini and pray for the recovery of the injured, the call for stringent road safety norms and effective emergency response systems grows louder.