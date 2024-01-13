en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Indian Teenager Dies in Bus Fire on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Indian Teenager Dies in Bus Fire on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway

In a heartrending incident, a holiday trip turned fatal for a 17-year-old Indian tourist, Yafarah Taj Fakrudin Hussaini, when a bus carrying 28 passengers from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur caught fire following a collision on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia. The incident, which transpired around 3:50 am near Melaka on January 13, also left two other passengers severely injured.

Details of the Catastrophe

The unfortunate series of events began when the motorcyclist, Haziq Hilmi Razali, reportedly fell off his bike on the highway. The bus, unable to avoid the fallen motorcycle in time, collided with it, leading to a fire that rapidly engulfed the vehicle. Tragically, Yafarah Taj Fakrudin Hussaini was trapped inside the burning bus, leading to his untimely demise. Alongside him, Peer Mohamed Kannudeen from Tamil Nadu and Anissa Begum Fakrudin Hussaini from Chennai, both from India, sustained serious injuries. Anissa Begum suffered third-degree burns due to the incident. Two more passengers sustained minor injuries, while Razali, the motorcyclist, escaped unscathed.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Upon receiving the distress call, the Fire and Rescue Department swiftly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire and rescue the passengers. The injured individuals were promptly taken to Hospital Alor Gajah for treatment. In a distressing twist, it was revealed that all the deceased and injured passengers were members of the same family. Investigations are currently underway under the Road Transport Act 1987 to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the accident, and its implications.

Road Safety Concerns

This tragic incident not only underscores the vulnerability of road travelers but also raises serious questions about road safety measures. As loved ones mourn the loss of Yafarah Taj Fakrudin Hussaini and pray for the recovery of the injured, the call for stringent road safety norms and effective emergency response systems grows louder.

0
Accidents India Malaysia
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Narrow Escape in Kerala: Father and Son Survive Car Crash
In a recent incident that underscores the importance of vigilance on the road, a father and son in Kerala, India, had a narrow escape from a potentially fatal accident. The event, which was captured on CCTV and subsequently reported on YouTube by Prayteek Singh, involved a Nissan Micra that lost control on a curved road
Narrow Escape in Kerala: Father and Son Survive Car Crash
Smoke Alarms Save Lives: A Lesson from the Cold Lake North House Fire
38 mins ago
Smoke Alarms Save Lives: A Lesson from the Cold Lake North House Fire
Tragic Car Accident Claims Life in Alaska Township, Minnesota
51 mins ago
Tragic Car Accident Claims Life in Alaska Township, Minnesota
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Seismic Shaking Brings Down Seven-Story Building in Wajima
3 mins ago
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Seismic Shaking Brings Down Seven-Story Building in Wajima
Major Traffic Incident Leads to Temporary Closure of Interstate 264 East
10 mins ago
Major Traffic Incident Leads to Temporary Closure of Interstate 264 East
Kauai Police Investigates Mysterious Vehicular Fire and Unidentified Body
27 mins ago
Kauai Police Investigates Mysterious Vehicular Fire and Unidentified Body
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Boys' Basketball: Teams Triumph in Recent Matchups
9 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: Teams Triumph in Recent Matchups
University of North Florida Triumphs Over Jacksonville in Intense Basketball Game
10 seconds
University of North Florida Triumphs Over Jacksonville in Intense Basketball Game
Myanmar's Military Leader Faces Backlash from His Own Supporters
26 seconds
Myanmar's Military Leader Faces Backlash from His Own Supporters
Recent Outcomes of Girls' High School Basketball Games
2 mins
Recent Outcomes of Girls' High School Basketball Games
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections
High School Basketball: A Deep Dive into Recent Game Scores
2 mins
High School Basketball: A Deep Dive into Recent Game Scores
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-Up of Victories and Postponements
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-Up of Victories and Postponements
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
4 mins
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
4 mins
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app