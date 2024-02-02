Indian Navy Thwarts Piracy Attempt, Rescues Pakistani and Iranian Crew

In a remarkable display of maritime prowess, the Indian Navy staved off a piracy attempt, rescuing 19 crew members, including 11 Iranians and eight Pakistanis, from an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel off the Somali coast. This successful operation adds to the series of actions by the Indian Navy to bolster security and safety in its maritime domain, irrespective of the nationality of the distressed crew.

Maintaining Maritime Security

This is the fourth rescue operation carried out by the Indian Navy in and around the Arabian Sea this week, further underlining their commitment to maritime security. The navy has been zealously liaising with regional and extra-regional navies and maritime forces, bolstering security in the region in response to increasing threats including piracy.

Resilient Anti-Piracy Operations

The Indian Navy has been at the forefront of anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and the East coast of Africa since 2008, safeguarding over 3,440 ships and 25,000 seafarers. The swift and successful rescue of 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani crew members held captive by Somali pirates marks the third successful anti-piracy operation in three days, further reinforcing their unwavering commitment to maritime security.

Swift Response to Maritime Threats

The rescue operation involved the deployment of the warship INS Sharda, which intercepted the vessel and compelled the pirates to release the crew unharmed. This latest mission joins a series of successful rescue operations by the Indian Navy in the region, showcasing their resolute commitment to the safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea, amidst rising concerns over maritime security in the region.

With this successful operation, the Indian Navy has not only showcased its ability to respond to maritime threats swiftly and effectively but has also reinforced its pivotal role in contributing to regional stability and international maritime security.