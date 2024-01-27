Indian Navy Showcases Expertise and Bravery in Maritime Fire Emergency

In a display of valor and precision, the Indian Navy showcased their ability to respond to a fire emergency aboard a merchant vessel. United with the vessel's crew, the Indian Navy firefighting team battled against the flames in a coordinated effort, successfully controlling and extinguishing the fire. This operation underscored the pivotal role of naval forces in maritime disaster response and the significance of prompt, decisive action in such emergencies.

INS Visakhapatnam: The Guided Missile Destroyer

The Indian Navy deployed a team from its guided missile destroyer, the INS Visakhapatnam, to aid in firefighting efforts on the British oil tanker, the MV Marlin Luanda. The tanker, situated in the Gulf of Aden, found itself in peril after being struck by an anti-ship ballistic missile. The Indian Navy firefighting team, after six grueling hours battling the fire, emerged victorious, successfully bringing the fire under control.

Safeguarding Lives and Vessel

Aboard the tanker were 22 Indians and one Bangladeshi, all of whom were part of the crew. The London-based company confirmed the safety of all crew members, further announcing that the fire had been fully extinguished. The triumph of this operation was not merely the extinguishment of the fire, but the preservation of both human lives and the vessel.

Enhanced Surveillance and Commitment

With recent attacks on merchant vessels, the Indian Navy has ramped up surveillance in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. They have responded promptly to distress calls and have successfully thwarted hijacking attempts. The Indian Navy remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding merchant vessels, ensuring the safety of life at sea, and maintaining the security and efficiency of international shipping lanes, which are indispensable for global trade and commerce.