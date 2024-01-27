Indian Navy Responds to Missile Strike on Merchant Ship Marlin Launda

In an emergency call that rang out across the sea, the merchant ship Marlin Launda was struck by a missile, sparking a fire that threatened the lives of its 22 Indians and one Bangladeshi crew members. The Indian Navy's guided-missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, promptly responded, deploying a team along with firefighting equipment in a mission to safeguard the vessel and the lives onboard.

Swift Response to a Distress Call

The SOS call from the Marlin Launda echoed in the Gulf of Aden, a region troubled by a series of attacks on merchant vessels. Upon receiving the distress call, INS Visakhapatnam initiated efforts to manage the crisis, demonstrating the Indian Navy's commitment to ensuring the safety of lives at sea. The ship, carrying a massive load of 87000MTS of Naphtha, was a British-origin vessel targeted by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Firefighting Amid High Seas

The missile strike resulted in a severe onboard fire, demanding immediate action. The Indian Navy, in response, deployed their Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence team along with firefighting equipment. The video footage paints a vivid picture of the intense firefighting operations as the teams worked in perfect synergy to control the fire, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Risks in Conflict Zones & Naval Vigilance

This incident forms part of escalating concerns over Houthi militants intensifying attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea. The continuous attacks are seen as acts of aggression by Iran-backed rebels, disrupting global trade. The Indian Navy, in response, has increased surveillance in the region, reflecting the importance of naval forces in averting potential sea disasters. However, the condition of the ship following the missile strike and the origin of the missile remain undisclosed.