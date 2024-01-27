Indian Navy Dispatches INS Visakhapatnam to Assist Distressed British Oil Tanker

In a display of international cooperation and aid, the Indian Navy has swiftly dispatched its guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, to render assistance in a maritime emergency. The British oil tanker MV Marlin Luanda found itself in distress, necessitating an immediate external support. The Indian Navy's response is a testament to its preparedness and ability to deliver immediate aid in crisis situations.

INS Visakhapatnam's Involvement

The INS Visakhapatnam, equipped with a Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence (NBCD) team and fire-fighting gear, was deployed to the MV Marlin Luanda, operated by a UK-based company and carrying Russian naphtha. The oil tanker had been targeted by an anti-ship ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen-controlled areas, marking the third time the Indian Navy has intervened to assist a merchant ship targeted by these rebels.

Indian Navy's Prompt and Decisive Response

The Indian Navy's response underscores the critical role naval forces play in ensuring the safety of life at sea. Amid escalating tensions in the region, including retaliatory airstrikes by the US and the UK against Houthi forces, the Indian Navy's swift and effective response in assisting the distressed oil tanker has been crucial in managing the emergency and ensuring the well-being of its 23-member crew, consisting of 22 Indian and one Bangladeshi national.

Indian Navy's Unwavering Commitment

The Indian Navy's readiness to respond to a wide range of maritime emergencies, including fire, attacks, and hijacking attempts, reinforces the value of naval capabilities in safeguarding maritime interests. The successful coordination and cooperation between the Indian Navy and the crew of the MV Marlin Luanda have demonstrated the vital role of naval forces in disaster response and the preservation of human life and vessels in perilous situations.

The Indian Navy's intervention to assist the MV Marlin Luanda has reiterated the pivotal role of naval forces in maintaining the security and efficiency of international shipping lanes. The incident further highlights the significance of international cooperation in addressing maritime crises, safeguarding commercial shipping, and upholding global trade and commerce.