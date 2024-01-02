en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India’s Transport Sector

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India’s Transport Sector

In a distressing event that has shaken the construction community, a 23-year-old worker from India, Mr. Ponraman Eazhumalai, died in a workplace accident in Singapore. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eazhumalai was caught between the chassis of a concrete pump truck and a retracting outrigger at a construction site.

Tragic Loss of Life

The young worker was rushed to the hospital immediately after the accident. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Eazhumalai succumbed to his injuries the next day, leaving behind a devastated family who are now questioning the circumstances under which the accident occurred.

Investigation Underway

Authorities in Singapore have launched an investigation into the incident, striving to uncover the details surrounding this tragic event. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for workplace safety measures within the construction industry, both in Singapore and beyond.

Unrest in India’s Transport Sector

In related news, truckers across India are protesting a new law that increases the jail term in hit-and-run cases to up to 10 years. The law has sparked fear among drivers who argue that accidents are not intentionally caused, and they worry about being attacked by mobs if they attempt to assist the injured by taking them to the hospital. The new legislation has also led to strikes and protests by bus and auto operators across various parts of India, adding to the tension within the transport sector.

These events, although geographically separate, both highlight the inherent risks and dangers present in workplaces and on the roads. The loss of life in such incidents is a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures and regulations for both pedestrians and drivers, and the need to continually review and improve these measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

0
Accidents India Safety
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fireworks Tragedy: Fatal Fire in Chelyabinsk Highlights Risks

By Safak Costu

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Tauhei, Waikato: A Community Mourns

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares

By Safak Costu

Tragic Highway Accident in Turkey: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures

By Safak Costu

Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others ...
@Accidents · 18 mins
Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others ...
heart comment 0
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
Melbourne Metal Recycling Facility Engulfed in Major Fire

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Metal Recycling Facility Engulfed in Major Fire
Tragedy On Two Wheels: Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Death

By Salman Khan

Tragedy On Two Wheels: Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents

By Geeta Pillai

Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
36 seconds
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
11 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
12 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
21 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
24 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
25 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
25 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
26 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
26 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
45 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app