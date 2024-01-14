Indian Army Jawan Loses Life to Banned Chinese Manja: A Wake-Up Call for Stricter Enforcement

In a tragic incident that underscores the dangers of kite strings known as manja, Indian Army Naik Kagithala Koteshwar Reddy lost his life when a banned Chinese manja slit his throat. Reddy, who was in uniform, was en route to the Military Hospital (MH) Golconda to begin his night shift, riding his two-wheeler on the Indira Reddy flyover at 7.30 pm. He was assigned as a driver at the MH. The fatal injury was a deep cut in the throat which led to profuse bleeding.

The Threat of Banned Chinese Manja

The Chinese manja, a type of kite string, is known for its strength and abrasive nature. It is made of a cotton thread coated with a mixture of rice glue, tree gums, and finely powdered glass or similar abrasives. This manja is banned in India due to its potential to cause severe injuries or fatalities, especially to motorcyclists and pedestrians. Despite the ban, its usage continues, posing a serious threat to public safety.

A Wake-Up Call for Enforcement

The tragic death of Reddy serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for stricter enforcement of the ban on Chinese manja. Local police have initiated an in-depth search for those involved in the sale of this banned string, enlisting the help of kite sellers in the area. This incident has brought to the fore the urgent need for rigorous checks and measures to ensure the safety of the public from such hazardous materials.

Remembering Naik Kagithala Koteshwar Reddy

Naik Reddy’s untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of his comrades and family. A dedicated soldier, Reddy was returning from his duty when this unfortunate incident occurred. His loss is a stark reminder of the unforeseen and tragic consequences that can arise from the use of such dangerous and banned materials.