Accidents

Indian Army Jawan Loses Life to Banned Chinese Manja: A Wake-Up Call for Stricter Enforcement

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Indian Army Jawan Loses Life to Banned Chinese Manja: A Wake-Up Call for Stricter Enforcement

In a tragic incident that underscores the dangers of kite strings known as manja, Indian Army Naik Kagithala Koteshwar Reddy lost his life when a banned Chinese manja slit his throat. Reddy, who was in uniform, was en route to the Military Hospital (MH) Golconda to begin his night shift, riding his two-wheeler on the Indira Reddy flyover at 7.30 pm. He was assigned as a driver at the MH. The fatal injury was a deep cut in the throat which led to profuse bleeding.

The Threat of Banned Chinese Manja

The Chinese manja, a type of kite string, is known for its strength and abrasive nature. It is made of a cotton thread coated with a mixture of rice glue, tree gums, and finely powdered glass or similar abrasives. This manja is banned in India due to its potential to cause severe injuries or fatalities, especially to motorcyclists and pedestrians. Despite the ban, its usage continues, posing a serious threat to public safety.

A Wake-Up Call for Enforcement

The tragic death of Reddy serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for stricter enforcement of the ban on Chinese manja. Local police have initiated an in-depth search for those involved in the sale of this banned string, enlisting the help of kite sellers in the area. This incident has brought to the fore the urgent need for rigorous checks and measures to ensure the safety of the public from such hazardous materials.

Remembering Naik Kagithala Koteshwar Reddy

Naik Reddy’s untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of his comrades and family. A dedicated soldier, Reddy was returning from his duty when this unfortunate incident occurred. His loss is a stark reminder of the unforeseen and tragic consequences that can arise from the use of such dangerous and banned materials.

Accidents India Safety
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

