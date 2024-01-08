en English
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
In a landmark initiative for the disabled community in India, the government has launched the nation’s first cloud-based Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) toll-free Disability Information Line (DIL) service. Aiming to provide a comprehensive source of information for people with disabilities, the service is a significant step forward in the effort to address the various issues that affect the lives of disabled individuals daily. The new DIL service, accessible on a toll-free number (1800-222-014), consolidates multiple disability-related helplines into a single, streamlined framework, marking a strategic move to leverage technology for cost optimization and integration.

Launch at ‘International Purple Fest’

The government introduced this groundbreaking service at the ‘International Purple Fest’ in Goa. The event, recognized globally for promoting inclusivity and diversity, offered an apt platform for unveiling this initiative, highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for disabled individuals.

A Comprehensive Resource

The IVRS service offers information on a vast array of topics, covering 153 categories in total, including details on 21 disabilities recognized under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. It provides guidance on the prevention and management of disabilities, information about special education opportunities, government vocational training, and employment schemes. In addition to these, the service also seeks to minimize unnecessary transportation costs for families, making it a holistic resource for people with disabilities and their families.

Next Steps: Integration and Simplification

Union Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities announced plans to further simplify access to this service. The government intends to introduce a five-digit number to integrate the DIL service with other existing helplines, ensuring a seamless experience for users. The introduction of the advanced cloud-based IVRS solutions, which are cost-efficient and quicker to implement than on-premises systems, underscores the government’s intent to cater to the linguistic diversity and varied needs of disabled persons and their families across the country.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

