In Memoriam: Dillon Tyler Gokey, Kingston High School Junior, Tragically Killed in Car Crash

A tragic accident claimed the life of Dillon Tyler Gokey, a high-achieving junior at Kingston High School, around 9 a.m. on Monday, January 8. The fatal incident occurred on Route 28, in the town of Shandaken, involving four vehicles. Dillon’s untimely death has left his family, friends, educators, and the larger community reeling in shock and mourning.

Remembering Dillon

Known for his academic prowess, Dillon consistently secured the highest honor roll. His dedication wasn’t confined to academics—he was a prominent member of the Varsity baseball team. Beyond the school precincts, he was a hardworking individual, employed at the Garden Center at Adams in Kingston. He also undertook side jobs, including cutting firewood and mowing lawns, and actively contributed to his family business.

An Outdoor Enthusiast

Dillon’s passion extended beyond work and studies. He was an ardent lover of the outdoors, with interests ranging from hunting and snowboarding to riding ATVs, jet skiing, and boating. He harbored aspirations of attending Florida State University and had set his sights on becoming an anesthesiologist.

Community Mourning

Dillon is survived by his parents, Cathleen and Jamie Gokey, his sister Reilly, his grandparents, and a host of relatives and friends. His community remembers him as a hardworking, goal-oriented individual who enjoyed quality time with his family. Paying respects to Dillon, a visitation will be held on January 14, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial scheduled for January 15. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Dillon’s memory.