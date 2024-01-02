Impromptu Phone Retrieval Disrupts Bengaluru Metro Services

In an incident that brought Bengaluru’s Indiranagar metro station to a brief standstill, a woman’s hasty decision to retrieve her mobile phone from the metro tracks led to a disruption of the Purple Line services. The event, which unfolded around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, began when the woman, engrossed in a phone call on the platform, inadvertently dropped her phone onto the tracks. Against all safety warnings, she jumped onto the tracks, which were electrified by a deadly 750kV third rail.

Quick Thinking Averts Tragedy

Despite the inherent risks, the woman’s harrowing ordeal lasted a mere two minutes. A fellow passenger acted swiftly, aiding her back onto the platform. Concurrently, a vigilant security guard deactivated the power supply via the emergency trip system, effectively averting a potential catastrophe. The woman escaped the perilous situation unscathed and managed to continue her journey on the next train.

Metro Services Briefly Disrupted

Nonetheless, the incident caused a significant interruption in the metro services. It took metro officials approximately 15 minutes to reset the power supply and resume normal operations. Thousands of passengers were left stranded during this period, causing considerable inconvenience during the peak hours.

No Punitive Actions for the Woman

Interestingly, despite the risk and disruption caused, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has not taken any punitive action against the woman. Under normal circumstances, she would face a fine for such an act of trespassing. The incident has raised questions about the security measures and safety protocols at the metro stations. In a separate incident, BMRCL reported an issue with metro doors not opening at the Hope Farm station on the Purple Line, preventing passengers from boarding the train.