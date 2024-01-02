en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Impromptu Phone Retrieval Disrupts Bengaluru Metro Services

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Impromptu Phone Retrieval Disrupts Bengaluru Metro Services

In an incident that brought Bengaluru’s Indiranagar metro station to a brief standstill, a woman’s hasty decision to retrieve her mobile phone from the metro tracks led to a disruption of the Purple Line services. The event, which unfolded around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, began when the woman, engrossed in a phone call on the platform, inadvertently dropped her phone onto the tracks. Against all safety warnings, she jumped onto the tracks, which were electrified by a deadly 750kV third rail.

Quick Thinking Averts Tragedy

Despite the inherent risks, the woman’s harrowing ordeal lasted a mere two minutes. A fellow passenger acted swiftly, aiding her back onto the platform. Concurrently, a vigilant security guard deactivated the power supply via the emergency trip system, effectively averting a potential catastrophe. The woman escaped the perilous situation unscathed and managed to continue her journey on the next train.

Metro Services Briefly Disrupted

Nonetheless, the incident caused a significant interruption in the metro services. It took metro officials approximately 15 minutes to reset the power supply and resume normal operations. Thousands of passengers were left stranded during this period, causing considerable inconvenience during the peak hours.

No Punitive Actions for the Woman

Interestingly, despite the risk and disruption caused, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has not taken any punitive action against the woman. Under normal circumstances, she would face a fine for such an act of trespassing. The incident has raised questions about the security measures and safety protocols at the metro stations. In a separate incident, BMRCL reported an issue with metro doors not opening at the Hope Farm station on the Purple Line, preventing passengers from boarding the train.

0
Accidents India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Section of Lake Hefner Parkway

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Vehicle Incident in Putnam County

By Safak Costu

High-Severity Crashes Paralyze Loop 410, Disrupting San Antonio's Morning Commute

By Safak Costu

Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chinese Fishermen

By BNN Correspondents

Severe Head-on Collision Unfolds on US Highway 421 in Sampson County ...
@Accidents · 10 mins
Severe Head-on Collision Unfolds on US Highway 421 in Sampson County ...
heart comment 0
Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy

By Mazhar Abbas

Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy
Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect
Green Line E Branch Service Suspended After Accident Amid Infrastructure Upgrades

By BNN Correspondents

Green Line E Branch Service Suspended After Accident Amid Infrastructure Upgrades
Pedestrian in Critical Condition after Accident in Flint, Michigan

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pedestrian in Critical Condition after Accident in Flint, Michigan
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
16 seconds
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
16 seconds
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
17 seconds
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
18 seconds
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
1 min
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
1 min
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
1 min
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife's Political Candidacy
2 mins
Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife's Political Candidacy
Basketball Players Challenge Federation's Directive in Landmark Case
2 mins
Basketball Players Challenge Federation's Directive in Landmark Case
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
6 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
15 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app