Immingham Teenager's Tragic Death Spurs Calls for Road Safety Measures

In a tragic incident, Lewis Tuson, a 19-year-old resident of Immingham, was fatally struck by a van on Habrough Road. The event unfolded on a seemingly ordinary Tuesday, culminating in a grievous set of injuries that led to Lewis's untimely demise the following day in the hospital.

A Life Cut Short

Remembered fondly by his mother, Gemma, as her best friend, Lewis was characterized as a 'kind and caring' individual. His absence leaves a gaping void in the lives of his young sister Amelia-Rose, his girlfriend Aby, and her child Kayne, whom Lewis embraced as his own. His departure also leaves numerous friends grappling with the loss.

Known for his passion for boxing and his ambitions to secure employment in the oil refineries, Lewis’s passing has sparked an outcry for improved lighting on Habrough Road as a measure to enhance safety and prevent future accidents.

Accident Aftermath

The driver involved in the accident, Daniel Johnsen, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. The local law enforcement authority, Humberside Police, has taken the step of referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct while continuing to seek witnesses to the tragic incident.

Community Response

In the wake of this devastating loss, tributes have been flowing in on social media platforms. Netizens have been expressing their sorrow and extending condolences to Lewis’s loved ones. A Gofundme page has also been set up, aiming to cover the expenses of Lewis's funeral and provide some financial relief to his grieving family.