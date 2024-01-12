en English
Accidents

Illegal Immigrant Charged in Fatal Colorado Crash; Immigration Strain Discussed in Congress

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Fatal Colorado Crash; Immigration Strain Discussed in Congress

In a tragic turn of events, 37-year-old Jose Menjivar, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, now faces charges of vehicular homicide and a fourth DUI following a fatal car accident in Colorado. This incident, resulting in the untimely deaths of a mother and her 16-year-old son, has sparked a heated debate on immigration in the United States, prompting a congressional hearing to discuss the effects of high levels of illegal immigration on social services.

Repeat Offender Behind the Wheel

Menjivar is no stranger to law enforcement. He has been deported multiple times and has amassed four DUI convictions, making this fatal incident a devastating addition to his existing criminal record. Despite his history of deportations, Menjivar managed to re-enter the US, underlining the challenges faced by authorities in controlling illegal immigration.

Congressional Hearing Sheds Light on Immigration Strains

In the wake of this horrific accident, a congressional hearing was held to address the increasing strain on social services due to record-high illegal immigration. An immigration expert and a border town official voiced their concerns, indicating the difficulties in managing such vast numbers of undocumented immigrants.

Public Outrage Over Immigration Management

The incident has ignited public outrage, with many criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of illegal immigration. The death of a mother and her son in this accident has highlighted the potentially severe consequences of the administration’s perceived lax approach towards immigration control.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

