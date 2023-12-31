en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Illegal E-Scooter Usage: A Growing Threat to Public Safety

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:45 pm EST
Illegal E-Scooter Usage: A Growing Threat to Public Safety

The rising popularity of electric scooters as a mode of urban transport is marred by a dark undertone of reckless use and accidents. A recent study reveals that over half of the casualties linked to these vehicles are due to illegal riding, triggering alarm bells among road safety advocates.

Alarming Statistics

Figures released by the Department for Transport (DfT) last month indicate an unsettling scenario. In the year leading up to June 2023, out of the 1,080 casualties caused by e-scooter collisions, 556 were due to scooters used outside designated trial areas. London reported the highest number of incidents, with 233 casualties. The data also revealed that there were seven fatalities involving e-scooters, six of which involved an illegal private scooter.

The ‘Wild West Misuse’

The term ‘wild west misuse’ has been coined to describe the reckless and unregulated operation of e-scooters. The lack of adequate legislation and enforcement has allowed this dangerous practice to thrive, leading to a significant number of incidents and injuries. Road safety campaigners are now urging for stricter enforcement and regulations to address the illegal use of e-scooters and improve safety.

Call for Action

Leading the call for a crackdown on the misuse of e-scooters is the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS). PACTS has recommended regulations if private scooters are to be made legal. These include a speed limit of 12.5mph, a 16-year-old rider age limit, and mandatory audible devices. The DfT maintains that riding private e-scooters on roads, cycle lanes, or pavements is illegal. Violators can face an unlimited fine and disqualification from using them.

This surge in e-scooter incidents underscores the broader issue of integrating emerging transportation technologies into urban environments. As cities worldwide grapple with incorporating electric scooters into their transportation systems, they face challenges related to regulation, infrastructure, and public compliance. It’s a reminder that innovation must be hand in hand with safety regulations, and it’s high time authorities took notice.

0
Accidents Safety Transportation
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Climber Rescued from Blizzard Conditions in the Cairngorms

By BNN Correspondents

Coast Guard Extinguishes Fire on Cargo Ship Carrying Lithium-Ion Batteries

By Ebenezer Mensah

Train Driver Cheats Death in Storm Gerrit: A Grave Communication Lapse Revealed

By Muhammad Jawad

Tragic Road Accident in Nakuru: A Harrowing Reminder of Kenya's Road Safety Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Christmas Day Collision Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Man on Shetla ...
@Accidents · 24 mins
Fatal Christmas Day Collision Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Man on Shetla ...
heart comment 0
Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom
Nakuru Tragedy: Road Accident Claims Seven Lives, Amplifies Call for Enhanced Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Nakuru Tragedy: Road Accident Claims Seven Lives, Amplifies Call for Enhanced Road Safety
Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year’s Eve Plans

By Justice Nwafor

Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year's Eve Plans
British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique’s Komati River

By BNN Correspondents

British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique's Komati River
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
37 seconds
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
46 seconds
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
1 min
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
2 mins
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
2 mins
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
3 mins
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
3 mins
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
3 mins
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
5 mins
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app