IED Explosion Claims Lives of Six Almajirai in Gubio, Borno

In a heartrending incident in Gubio, a local council of Borno, six Quranic school pupils, commonly known as Almajirai, lost their lives in a devastating explosion on Saturday, January 27. The blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) that was unwittingly collected as scrap metal by a scavenger and stored in a building near a Tsangaya school.

A Tragic Day in Gubio

Early morning tranquility was shattered when the IED detonated in the vicinity of the Tsangaya school where the children were attending. The explosion resulted not only in the untimely death of six Almajirai but also left several other children with varying degrees of injuries. Gubio town, the site of the tragic explosion, is located approximately 97 kilometers from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

Scavenging Amidst Danger

The incident has highlighted the dangerous practice of metal scavenging, which continues unabated despite an official ban imposed by the state governor. In a cruel twist of fate, the metal scavenger, oblivious to the deadly contents of the metallic items, unknowingly transported the IED to a location dangerously close to the Tsangaya school.

A Community in Sorrow

This unfortunate event has brought immense sorrow to the local community and has raised serious concerns about safety, especially for children attending schools in the region. The loss of young, innocent lives has cast a long shadow over Gubio, sparking urgent calls for more robust measures to ensure the safety of the community and prevent such tragedies in the future.