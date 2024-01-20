Icy Road Conditions Lead to Multiple Collisions and Closure of SR 12 Eastbound in Burbank

On an icy winter day in the Burbank area of Washington State, multiple vehicle collisions have led to a significant disruption of traffic flow. The primary cause of these unfortunate incidents has been attributed to the perilously icy road conditions, a frequent adversary for drivers during the harsh winter months.

SR 12 Eastbound Closure

The Washington State Patrol, led by Trooper Chris Thorson, reported that State Route 12 Eastbound, just east of Burbank, is currently closed. The closure is a result of two semi-trucks crashing, leading to a blockade on this essential roadway. The extent of the damage and the complexity of the situation have rendered an estimated time for reopening uncertain. The public anticipation for the road's reopening continues to grow.

Accident Clearing Underway

As with any accident, the authorities are likely working tirelessly to clear the mishap and ensure the road is safe for travel again. This process includes the removal of the crashed vehicles, a thorough inspection of the road for hazards, and possible repairs to the infrastructure.

Public Advisory

Until the roadway is cleared and deemed safe, the public is advised to exercise caution and seek alternative routes if necessary. While the inconvenience is acknowledged, the safety of drivers is of paramount importance and necessitates this closure. Regular updates on the situation are expected as developments unfold.