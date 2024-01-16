Icy Encounter: Eden Valley Man Injured in Van Crash near Cold Spring

On a frigid Monday, just past the witching hour, a 25-year-old man from Eden Valley, Dylan Hann, found himself embroiled in a chilling incident on County Road 2 near Cold Spring, Minnesota. The stillness of the night was pierced as Hann's Chevy Express van lost its grip on the icy sheen coating the road, leading to a perilous journey off the beaten track.

The Icy Encounter

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office reported that Hann, while steering southbound, encountered an unsuspecting patch of ice and snow on the shoulder of the road. The van skidded, the wheels failed to find purchase, and control slipped from Hann's grasp. The Chevy Express abandoned the safety of the road, plunging into the surrounding terrain, a stark reminder of winter's unforgiving grip.

A Terrifying Journey

Once off-road, the van didn't stop its southbound trajectory. It hurdled over Island Lake Road, an unexpected detour that saw it ascend a berm before finally coming to a halt. The van's journey, much like the snow swirling in the Minnesota night, had been unpredictable and abrupt.

The Aftermath

Emergency services rapidly descended on the scene, extricating Hann from the wreckage. His injuries, while significant, were thankfully not life-threatening. He was swiftly transported to St. Cloud Hospital, his condition stable. The icy patch that had caused the incident was left behind, an unassuming menace in the quiet Minnesota night.