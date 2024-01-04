en English
Accidents

Icy Bridges in Sejong, South Korea: The Cause Behind Two Vehicle Pileups

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
Icy Bridges in Sejong, South Korea: The Cause Behind Two Vehicle Pileups

Early Thursday morning in Sejong, a central city in South Korea, witnessed the chaos of two separate vehicle pileups on icy bridges. The first incident, at 5:24 a.m., unfolded on the 925-meter Geumbitnoeul Bridge, ensnaring around 30 vehicles and resulting in injuries to five people. A second pileup took place shortly after at 6:27 a.m. on the nearby Aramchan Bridge, where nine people were injured.

Ice: The Silent Peril on the Road

The authorities have attributed the cause of these pileups to black ice that had formed on the surface of the bridges. Black ice, a thin coating of glazed ice on the roadway, is one of the most hazardous driving conditions as it is virtually invisible. It often appears to be a harmless puddle or is overlooked entirely, leading to unexpected loss of vehicle control.

The Tally of the Turmoil

In total, 14 individuals sustained light injuries due to the accidents. The victims were likely caught off guard by the sudden change in road conditions, resulting in a chain reaction of collisions. The accidents serve as a stark reminder of the dangers that icy roads present during the winter months, particularly on bridges where conditions can be more treacherous due to the lack of ground insulation.

Precautions and Measures

Following the incidents, local authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution when driving over bridges or flyovers in freezing temperatures. They have also pledged to increase their efforts in monitoring and treating road surfaces to prevent such incidents in the future. These accidents underscore the need for heightened awareness and preparedness during the winter season, especially in areas prone to icy conditions.

Accidents South Korea Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

