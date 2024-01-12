en English
Accidents

Ice Fishing Tragedy in New York: One Brother Dead, Another Survives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
In a tragic turn of events, an ice fishing expedition in Burlington, Ostego County, New York, ended in disaster when two brothers fell through the thin ice of Basswood Pond. The incident, which took place on a chilling Saturday afternoon, witnessed the unfortunate death of one brother, while the other battled and survived the icy ordeal.

A Race Against Time

The harrowing incident unfolded as a passerby, who saw the brothers plunge into the freezing waters, swiftly alerted the authorities. Showing quick response, Forest Ranger Laymon, who was fortunately in the vicinity, raced towards the scene. Using a throw bag and a sled, Laymon managed to pull the 42-year-old brother out of the icy grip of Basswood Pond.

The Battle for Survival

Despite the valiant efforts of the forest ranger, the 41-year-old brother, found submerged in seven to eight feet of water, succumbed to the frigid conditions. He was later declared deceased at the hospital, leaving a pall of gloom over the ice fishing community. The surviving brother, meanwhile, was treated for hypothermia and was released from the hospital after making a stable recovery.

A Warning from the DEC

Following the tragic incident, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued a stern warning about the potential perils of ice fishing. The DEC stressed the necessity of checking ice thickness before venturing onto frozen bodies of water, citing that the ice on Basswood Pond was a mere inch thick, far below the recommended safety standard. According to DEC guidelines, at least four inches of solid, clear ice is necessary for safe ice fishing.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers associated with ice fishing and the critical importance of prioritizing safety measures, such as verifying ice thickness, before undertaking such activities. It underscores the need for vigilance and preparedness to ensure that a leisurely pursuit does not turn into a life-threatening situation.

Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

