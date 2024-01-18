Ice Fishermen's Near-Miss Sparks Warning About Deceptive Strength of Ice

In the seemingly serene Strawberry Reservoir, located 55 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, Utah, a precarious incident unfolded recently. Two ice fishermen, who were navigating the partially frozen water body on their snowmobiles, experienced a chilling shock when the ice beneath them gave way, plunging them and their vehicles into the freezing waters.

Cracking the Ice

Heading south across the reservoir, the pair had unknowingly ventured onto thin ice. The deceptive strength of the frozen sheet failed, causing the snowmobiles and their riders to fall through. In a test of quick thinking and survival instincts, the second fisherman managed to pull his companion from the water. They set up a tent equipped with heaters, a makeshift shelter against the biting cold as they waited for help to arrive.

Rescue on Thin Ice

The Wasatch County Search & Rescue received the distress call and promptly swung into action. Detailed in a Facebook post dated January 16, the team narrated the rescue operation that culminated in the safe extraction of the stranded fishermen. Awaiting them on the shore was an ambulance, ready to whisk them away for any necessary medical attention.

Ice - A Deceptive Danger

Following the incident, the rescuers issued an urgent warning about the hazards of venturing onto ice. They emphasized that the strength of ice is not determined solely by its appearance, but also by the conditions of the water beneath and the distribution of weight upon it. Supporting this caution, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources pointed out that despite all safety precautions, ice can remain unpredictable, potentially shattering under pressure.