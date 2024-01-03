en English
Accidents

Iain Morris of SFRS Honored with King’s Fire Service Medal

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Iain Morris of SFRS Honored with King’s Fire Service Medal

In a momentous recognition of dedication and service, Iain Morris, a stalwart of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) from North Lanarkshire, has been conferred with the King’s Fire Service Medal (KFSM) in King Charles’ New Year’s Honours List. With a service history spanning over two decades, Morris has been instrumental in managing SFRS assets, a domain that includes diverse forms of equipment, vehicles, and buildings, as well as the supervision of a considerable staff.

From Strathclyde to SFRS

Morris’ career inception happened in 2002 with the Strathclyde Fire Brigade. Over the years, he has donned numerous vital roles within the fire service. From being a fleet manager to serving as the deputy director of operations, and head of corporate support, Morris has served with exemplary dedication. His role as head of asset management marked the formation of the SFRS in 2013, following which he served as the interim director of asset management for the previous two years.

Transformative Contributions

Under Morris’ leadership, the SFRS witnessed numerous improvements. His significant contributions include efforts to reduce carbon emissions and the strategic management that ensured operational continuity during the disruptive Covid-19 pandemic. Morris’ service extends beyond his professional capacities. He is an active participant in the Veterans/Reservists Group and has been a decisive factor in accomplishing the Gold Standard for the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

Additional Engagements and Recognition

Morris’ engagement with the Scottish Fire Brigades Trust and the SFRS Family Support Trust underscores his commitment to service. Upon being awarded the KFSM, Morris expressed his gratitude for the recognition of his work, attributing his achievements to the unwavering support from his colleagues and family.

Accidents Fire
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

