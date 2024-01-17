I-94 Lane Closure in Michigan: Overturned Trailer Spills 40,000 Pounds of Lettuce

Eastbound I-94 in Berrien County, Michigan, witnessed a peculiar spectacle on Wednesday afternoon as a semitractor-trailer overturned, causing a near mile-long closure of the right lane. The trailer, carrying an approximate weight of 40,000 pounds of iceberg lettuce, tipped over near mile marker 27, leading to an unprecedented offloading operation led by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post troopers.

Unexpected Cargo Spill Calls for Unusual Measures

The incident, confirmed by Lieutenant DuWayne Robinson of the MSP to MLive, led to the closure of the right lane of I-94 for an unspecified duration. The jackknifed semitractor-trailer had spilled its cargo of iceberg lettuce, some of which was identified as Dole brand Romaine Hearts, across the lane, necessitating the shutdown to manage the offloading process and clear the debris.

A Traffic Snarl Amidst a Green Sea

While the lane closure did not extend beyond a mile, it caused significant traffic disruption. The exact timeline for reopening the lane was not mentioned, but as per Robinson's report at 3:45 p.m., the closure was still in effect. The authorities worked tirelessly to manage the traffic and remove the spilled cargo, with MSP sharing a video of the removal process on social media.

No Injuries, Just Lettuce

Despite the unusual circumstances, it's important to note that no injuries were reported from the crash. The incident took place in St. Joseph Township, adding a dash of the extraordinary to an otherwise mundane Wednesday afternoon. While similar accidents and closures have occurred on I-94 in different locations, they were unrelated to this specific lane closure in Berrien County.